First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.25 and last traded at $110.25, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.516 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 263.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.