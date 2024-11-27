First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.25 and last traded at $110.25, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.516 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 263.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.