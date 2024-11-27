First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.25 and last traded at $110.25, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.516 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
