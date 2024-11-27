Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,696,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $222.45 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.