Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.45% of Verint Systems worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 572.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,983.90. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

