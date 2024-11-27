Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 179,114 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 848,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,114 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 561,404 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 369,932 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,335,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 246,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,376,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

IDYA opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDYA. Leerink Partners downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.