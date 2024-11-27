Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $49,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 76.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 132,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

