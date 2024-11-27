Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Veracyte worth $29,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after buying an additional 266,660 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veracyte by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 38.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -285.60 and a beta of 1.67. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $42.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte
In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
