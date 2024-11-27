Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Range Resources worth $33,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,223,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 114.9% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,660,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,200 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 906,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 280,452 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after buying an additional 246,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,706,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $615.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Barclays raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,121.50. The trade was a 56.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. This trade represents a 27.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

