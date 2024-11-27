FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 315,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SKOR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
