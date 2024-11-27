FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 315,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

SKOR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 307,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.