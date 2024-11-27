Flowers Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

