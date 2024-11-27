Fmr LLC Buys 966,528 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.83% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $1,184,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:BJ opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.