Fmr LLC Has $1.81 Billion Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,673 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.68% of Vaxcyte worth $1,805,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $245,803.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,278.22. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,635.21. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,576. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

