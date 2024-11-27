Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Focusrite Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:TUNE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 260.50 ($3.27). 93,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,795. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Focusrite has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.67). The company has a market capitalization of £152.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.15) price target on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Focusrite

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.