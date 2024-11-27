FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.58 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.68. 526,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

