FORA Capital LLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. FORA Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ASTS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 2,241,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,608,665. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTS. Scotiabank cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. This represents a 16.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

