Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $872.60 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $908.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

