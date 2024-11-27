Freedom Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

