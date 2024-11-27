Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,029 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

