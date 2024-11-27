Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

