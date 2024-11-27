Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

