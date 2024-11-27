Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Receives $27.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontline

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 17,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 4,965.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.