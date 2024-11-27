Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Receives $27.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.26.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
FRO stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
