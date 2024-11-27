Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 243.2% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.90. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.