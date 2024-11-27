FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Jushi Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jushi in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.53 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Jushi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Jushi Price Performance

Jushi stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

