FY2024 EPS Estimates for ENLC Reduced by US Capital Advisors

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENLC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 2.41. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $1,453,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 100.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,254,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 416,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

