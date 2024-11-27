FY2025 Earnings Forecast for MIGI Issued By HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 305.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan Costello sold 48,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $60,493.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,500. The trade was a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

