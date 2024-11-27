FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:DBM Issued By Stifel Canada

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 24th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

