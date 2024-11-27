G11 Resources Limited (ASX:G11) Insider Purchases A$59,500.00 in Stock

G11 Resources Limited (ASX:G11 – Get Free Report) insider Martin Donohue bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$59,500.00 ($38,636.36).

G11 Resources Price Performance

G11 Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G11 Resources Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and base metal deposits. It owns an interest in the Koonenberry project covering an area of 3,300 square kilometers located in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Odin Metals Limited and changed its name to G11 Resources Limited in December 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G11 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G11 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.