Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,729 shares of company stock valued at $37,809,011 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $523.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.02. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

