GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 1,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GDS Stock Performance
Shares of GDS opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDS
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GDS
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.