GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 1,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDS

About GDS

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.