GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

GEHC opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

