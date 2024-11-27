GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 223.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.