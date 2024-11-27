German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 6314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

GABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.61.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

