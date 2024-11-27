Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

