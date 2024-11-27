Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 83,477 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,477 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $261,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $527.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

