Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $39.79 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.53 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

