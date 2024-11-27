Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $94.38 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $94,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,098,203,000 after buying an additional 7,200,004 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8,814.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,280,000 after buying an additional 6,885,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,431,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,499,000 after buying an additional 6,314,185 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $320,246,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

