Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $98.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,375 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $98,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

