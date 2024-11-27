Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 10540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

