Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 94,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 49,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.34.
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
