Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.39 and last traded at $129.18, with a volume of 6552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 179.71, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,450. This trade represents a 30.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,255 shares of company stock worth $12,686,800. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 185,037 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

