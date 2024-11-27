Great Point Partners LLC Sells 1,378,569 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,263,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378,569 shares during the period. Zura Bio comprises about 3.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZURA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Zura Bio Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Zura Bio Limited has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zura Bio news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.