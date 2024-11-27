Great Point Partners LLC Sells 1,378,569 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,263,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378,569 shares during the period. Zura Bio comprises about 3.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZURA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.
Zura Bio Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ZURA stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Zura Bio Limited has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.35.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zura Bio news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Zura Bio Profile
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
Featured Stories
