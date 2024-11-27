GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Holdings Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,875 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,795.25. This represents a 3.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Salaman acquired 58,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $101,748.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,503,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,695.52. The trade was a 4.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

GrowGeneration Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.14.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

