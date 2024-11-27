Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.7 million-$939.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.8 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Guess?

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE GES traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,588. Guess? has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $893.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.