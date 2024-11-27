Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.7 million-$939.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.8 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE GES traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,588. Guess? has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $893.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

