Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Guess? also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.37-1.52 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GES traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 1,754,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,588. Guess? has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $893.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Guess?

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.