Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.09. 9,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 68,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $334,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

