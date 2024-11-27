Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 718,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 650,520 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hafnia from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAFN

Hafnia Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 72.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,734,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 1,151,528 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Hafnia by 625.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hafnia by 671.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 224,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter valued at about $262,000.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.