Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.24 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,410 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.