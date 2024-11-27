Hancock Whitney Corp Has $554,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 591,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,603 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 107,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a market cap of $789.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.