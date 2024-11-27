Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 28,595 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 28,595 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.98.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

