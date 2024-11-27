Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

