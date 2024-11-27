Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 253,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $2,639,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Nutrien by 335.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 144.97%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

